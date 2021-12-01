Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $109.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. 22,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $553,598 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,606,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

