Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

DNA stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.