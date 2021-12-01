JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Plans GBX 1.70 Dividend

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.28. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.54). The firm has a market cap of £622.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.05.

In other news, insider Hans Joern Rieks acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £98,800 ($129,082.83).

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

