Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 238 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,566,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. 453,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,461,844. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $372.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

