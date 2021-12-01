Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 319 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.88. 37,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,841. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

