Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $223.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,148. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.87.

