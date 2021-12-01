Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 955,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.59. 85,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.28.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,490 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

