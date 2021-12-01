Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after acquiring an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.43. 52,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,514. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $310.11 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.73 and a 200-day moving average of $358.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.