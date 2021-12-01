Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.7% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Intel by 13.2% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 167,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.4% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 131,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 562,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. 207,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,388,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.