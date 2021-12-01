John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $17.33 on Wednesday, reaching $191.30. 159,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.