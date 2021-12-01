John L. Buckley Sells 98,920 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CNR opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.