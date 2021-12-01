Jordan Park Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $553,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,938. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $202.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

