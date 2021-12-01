JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €107.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.39 ($100.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($93.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.47.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

