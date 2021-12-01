Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,335,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Jushi from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Jushi to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,025. Jushi has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

