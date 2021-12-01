Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.93. Kaltura shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 1,016 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLTR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $16,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

