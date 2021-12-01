Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 481,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 50,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

