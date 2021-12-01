Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 481,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 50,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.09.
About Karora Resources
