Kemacoin (KEMA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $26,531.59 and approximately $16.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

