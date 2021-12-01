KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Chairman Richard W. Pascoe Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Chairman Richard W. Pascoe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $11,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KMPH opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01. KemPharm, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $19.68.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

