Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $45.55

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.55, but opened at $44.26. Kenon shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 298 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 422.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after purchasing an additional 702,980 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth approximately $15,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Kenon by 6.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

