KeyCorp Increases BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at $1,657,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

