KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. KickToken has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00235660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,078,037 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

