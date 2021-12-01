Kieran J. Mcgrath Sells 35,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avaya stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. Avaya’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

