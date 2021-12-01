Kieran J. Mcgrath Sells 35,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Avaya stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.06.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. Avaya’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
