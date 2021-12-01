Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

