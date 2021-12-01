Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,600 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the October 31st total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,416. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.