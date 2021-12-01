KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Update

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the October 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth $76,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter valued at $434,000.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Shares of KAHC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.03.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.