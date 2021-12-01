KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in November

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 599,332 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 355,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 353,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 599,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

