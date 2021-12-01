KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.79

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.79 and traded as low as $15.39. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 330,470 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $516.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

