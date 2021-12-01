Konomi Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $16.11 million and $1.37 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00235963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

