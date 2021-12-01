Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.78.

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

KRNT stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.18. 4,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.05. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 371.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

