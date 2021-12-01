Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,031.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

