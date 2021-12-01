Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $106,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

HDV stock opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

