Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $118,000 in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth $5,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

