Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $123,000 in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

