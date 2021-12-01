Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

