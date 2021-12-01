Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

