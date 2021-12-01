Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Orange by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Orange by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Orange by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

