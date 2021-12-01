Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

