Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.83. 85,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,579,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 276.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 72.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 59.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 526,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

