Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.