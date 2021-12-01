Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.35. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 71 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.09.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

