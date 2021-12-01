Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $78.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

