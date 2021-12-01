Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) versus Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Critical Analysis

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 19 0 2.60

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.19%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $136.44, indicating a potential downside of 13.84%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 24.19% 41.70% 28.82% Advanced Micro Devices 26.72% 40.18% 26.08%

Volatility & Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.37 $367.16 million $5.79 9.96 Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 19.59 $2.49 billion $3.23 49.03

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

