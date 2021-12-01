Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Buys 21,706 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 21,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 13,774 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $41,184.26.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $33,338.25.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

Shares of ARC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 242,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,655. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

