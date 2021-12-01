Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,747. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $918.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

