Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) CEO Martin J. Schroeter Purchases 58,300 Shares

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $996,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KD stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

KD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

