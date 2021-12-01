Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $675.19

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $675.19 and last traded at $673.70, with a volume of 49478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $641.98.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $593.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

