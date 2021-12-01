Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of LMRK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 11,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.71 million, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

