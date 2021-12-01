Landshare (LAND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Landshare has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for $8.12 or 0.00014253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landshare has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00236335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,790,359 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,888 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

