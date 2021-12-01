Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWIM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

SWIM stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

