Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.46.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

